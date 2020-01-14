Mother, son killed in launch collision





The collision also left eight passengers injured.

The deceased were identified as Mahmuda Begum, 25, wife of Rubel Khan Abbas of Bakerganj Upazila in Barishal, and her son Momin Khan, 7. They were passengers of Kirtankhola-10, said Ashim Kumar Sarker, officer-in-charge of Hijla Police Station.

Eyewitnesses said the launch left Barishal around 9pm for Dhaka. On the way, it got stuck in Majher Char point under the upazila due to dense fog.

Meanwhile, a launch of Farhan-9 coming from opposite side hit hard Kirtankhola-10 in the char around 1:30am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and eight others injured, said the counter manager of Kirtankhola Jhantu.

However, the injured were sent to different hospitals in Dhaka.





























