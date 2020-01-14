Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:41 AM
Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Naogaon and Sylhet, in two days.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A person was killed and another injured in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Juwel, 25, the son of Azizul of Malpara Village in the upazila.
Injured Mojibor Rahman, 40, the son of late Sobhan, is the resident of the same area.
Local sources said the accident took place in Chatantali area at around 12pm while the victims were travelling from Saraigachi to Nitpur riding by a trolley. Juwel died on the spot, and Mojibor was critically injured in the accident.
Later, Mojibor was rushed to Porsha Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family.  
SYLHET: A motorcyclist was killed as an ambulance hit his vehicle in Golapganj Municipality of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Mintu Ahmad, 35, was the son of Yusuf Ali, a resident of North Ghoshgaon Village.
Witnesses said an ambulance hit the motorcycle in front of Golapganj Model Police Station (PS) around 1pm, leaving its driver critically injured.
Mintu succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Golapganj Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman said the ambulance was seized from the spot.




