Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:41 AM
Modern agriculture tools should be introduced

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Dear Sir

It is more or less a known fact that agricultural goods have lower income elasticity than manufactured or industrial goods. Therefore, as income rises, the demand for manufactured goods rises more rapidly than demand for primary or agricultural products.

So the least developed countries (LDCs) have some disadvantages for income elasticity. Because, least developed countries (LDCs) import industrial goods and export agricultural goods. So in a given or same growth of least developed countries (LDCs) and developed countries (DCs), the quantity of import demand of primary goods by the developed countries (DCs) rises less than the quantity of import demand of manufactured goods by LDCs. LDCs may have deficit in the balance of payments. The developed countries use modern tools in agriculture to meet their demand immediately.

Bangladesh has the goal to become a developed country by 2041. Introduction of modern tools in our agriculture sector is highly recommended to meet our domestic primary foods demand.





Rubel Hasan Khan
Department of economics
University of Dhaka



