Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:40 AM
News in brief

Billionaire seeks GF for Moon trip

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

TOKYO, Jan 13: A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket.
Yusaku Maezawa, who recently announced his break-up with a Japanese actress, is accepting applications from "single women aged 20 or over" who want to enjoy life to the fullest.




The matchmaking exercise is being turned into a TV show for a web streaming service.
The flamboyant entrepreneur said he agreed to the idea due to loneliness in middle age.
"I have lived exactly as I've wanted to until now," said Maezawa, who has three children with two women.
"I'm 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman," he said in the ad.    -AFP



