Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:40 AM
US asks N Korea to resume talks

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 13: White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States had reached out to North Korea seeking to resume talks, according to an interview published on Sunday by Axios.
O'Brien also said it was a "positive" sign that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had not delivered on a warning of a "Christmas gift." Some analysts had said that might be a sign Pyongyang was preparing a long-range missile test, while U.S. President Donald Trump said last month the gift "might be a beautiful vase."
"We've reached out to the North Koreans and let them know that we would like to continue the negotiations in Stockholm that were last undertaken in early October," O'Brien told the online news site on Friday. "We've been letting them know, through various channels, that we would like to get those back on track."     -REUTERS


