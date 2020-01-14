Pelosi challenges Republicans

WASHINGTON, Jan 13: Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Sunday challenged Republicans to allow a "fair trial" when Donald Trump's impeachment case moves to the Senate, going head-to-head with the president who suggested the Senate should dismiss the charges against him outright.

Speaker Pelosi will meet with the House Democratic caucus early Tuesday to prepare for the formal vote required to send the two articles of impeachment passed by the House on to the Senate, as early as this week.

The Senate trial is expected to be held quickly, with Republicans holding enough votes to easily dismiss the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. -AFP







