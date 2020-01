People rising against Modi, UP CM ‘will be buried alive’: BJP leader

Singh made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

ALIGARH, Jan 13: In a shocking statement, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "will be buried alive".Singh made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act.Warning "these handful of people -- one per cent criminal and corrupt people" against saying "murdabad" to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minster Adityanath, he said, "I will bury you alive.""Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only," Singh said. "Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly," he said. Singh, who hails from Aligarh, was apparently referring to protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA. -PTI