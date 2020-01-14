Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:40 AM
Home Foreign News

NRC backfired in Assam, Modi misleading India on CAA: Sonia

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, Jan 13: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday opened a meeting of 20 opposition parties with a stinging attack on the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi, who assumed leadership role of the Congress last year, also described the national population register as the first step to a "nationwide NRC, or National Register of Citizens.
Gandhi, who criticised the "shockingly partisan and brutal" crackdown by the police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, also said that though the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC were the immediate cause of the "nationwide spontaneous protests" but these "reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger, which is now out in the open".
Sonia Gandhi also accused Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the nation on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "The government has let loose a reign of oppression, spreading hatred and trying to divide our people along sectarian lines. There is unprecedented turmoil today", she said.
She referred to contradictions in statements of the two government leaders and charged them with continuing their provocative statements, "insensitive to the state suppression and violence" that is increasingly becoming commonplace.
"The nation has watched in horror at the BJP-orchestrated assault on JNU coming so soon after what happened in Jamia (Millia Islamia), BHU (Banaras Hindu University), Allahabad University and AMU (Aligarh Muslim University) and other institutions of higher learning in other parts of the country," she told the meeting of 20 Opposition parties.
There were many absentees from the opposition camp including Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, DMK led by MK Stalin, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena.
Asserting that the NRC seems to have back-fired in Assam, Gandhi said the Modi-Shah government is now focusing on NPR (National Population Register) exercise that is scheduled to begin in a few months.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Billionaire seeks GF for Moon trip
US asks N Korea to resume talks
Pelosi challenges Republicans
Iraq warns of ‘collapse’ if Trump blocks oil cash
People rising against Modi, UP CM ‘will be buried alive’: BJP leader
China could flex military muscles to pressure Taiwan post-election
NRC backfired in Assam, Modi misleading India on CAA: Sonia
Harry, William present united front over royal crisis summit


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft