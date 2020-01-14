Harry, William present united front over royal crisis summit





The brothers, who, at Harry's public admission, have drifted apart in recent years, lashed out at a story concerning their relationship, as newspapers speculated on what caused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit their roles in search of a new life.

William, 37, and 35-year-old Harry formed a close bond following their mother Diana's death in 1997 but Harry admitted last month that they had drifted apart and were now on different paths.

The fraternal show of unity came as they were summoned to talks with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Charles aimed at charting a way through the crisis.

The 93-year-old monarch called the trio to urgent talks at her private Sandringham retreat in eastern England. A statement on behalf of Harry and William said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. -AFP































SANDRINGHAM, Jan 13: Prince Harry and his brother Prince William put on a united front as they were summoned to showdown talks Monday on Harry's future after he and his wife Meghan unilaterally announced they were quitting as front-line British royalty.The brothers, who, at Harry's public admission, have drifted apart in recent years, lashed out at a story concerning their relationship, as newspapers speculated on what caused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit their roles in search of a new life.William, 37, and 35-year-old Harry formed a close bond following their mother Diana's death in 1997 but Harry admitted last month that they had drifted apart and were now on different paths.The fraternal show of unity came as they were summoned to talks with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Charles aimed at charting a way through the crisis.The 93-year-old monarch called the trio to urgent talks at her private Sandringham retreat in eastern England. A statement on behalf of Harry and William said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. -AFP