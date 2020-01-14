Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:40 AM
Home Foreign News

Harry, William present united front over royal crisis summit

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

SANDRINGHAM, Jan 13: Prince Harry and his brother Prince William put on a united front as they were summoned to showdown talks Monday on Harry's future after he and his wife Meghan unilaterally announced they were quitting as front-line British royalty.
The brothers, who, at Harry's public admission, have drifted apart in recent years, lashed out at a story concerning their relationship, as newspapers speculated on what caused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit their roles in search of a new life.
William, 37, and 35-year-old Harry formed a close bond following their mother Diana's death in 1997 but Harry admitted last month that they had drifted apart and were now on different paths.
The fraternal show of unity came as they were summoned to talks with their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Charles aimed at charting a way through the crisis.
The 93-year-old monarch called the trio to urgent talks at her private Sandringham retreat in eastern England. A statement on behalf of Harry and William said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Billionaire seeks GF for Moon trip
US asks N Korea to resume talks
Pelosi challenges Republicans
Iraq warns of ‘collapse’ if Trump blocks oil cash
People rising against Modi, UP CM ‘will be buried alive’: BJP leader
China could flex military muscles to pressure Taiwan post-election
NRC backfired in Assam, Modi misleading India on CAA: Sonia
Harry, William present united front over royal crisis summit


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft