Two held with Yaba tablets in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 13: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-6) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 173 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Kuet Road area of Khanjahan Ali Thana in the city on Sunday night.

On a tip off, a team of RAB-6 conducted a raid in the area and arrested the duo with the Yaba tablets, three mobile phone sets and six SIM card,The arrestees were identified as Md. Iman Fakir, 22, son of Insan Fakir and Md. Raihan Biswash, 24, son of Md. Ali Biswash of village Barakpur in Dighalia upazila of the district.





















