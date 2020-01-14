NSDA to coordinate, inspect all skills programme





National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) will coordinate, inspect and evaluate all skills related projects and programmes in the country.An order from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in this connection directed that concerned ministries, departments and organizations must take opinion of NSDA on objectives, aims and activities prior to undertaking any skills related projects and programmes, said a press release. NSDA will provide necessary recommendations on undertaking, approving and extending their tenure, mentioned the PMO order adding that following inspection of skills projects and programmes and their implementation activities, NSDA will send reports to the concerned ministries, departments and organisations for taking necessary measures.Besides, NSDA will make evaluation on skills projects and programmes after their execution, the order mentioned. -BSS