4mln metres of illegal fishing net seized

CHANDPUR, Jan 12: A team of the River Police seized four million metres of illegal fishing net from Padma River on Sunday.

A team, led by Deputy Inspector General Md Atikul Islam, conducted drives and seized two million metres of Current Jal and another two million metres of illegal fishing net from different spots in the river, said River Police sources.

Later, the nets were burnt in the afternoon in presence of District Fisheries Officer Asadul Baki. -UNB









