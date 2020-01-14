Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:39 AM
Home City News

Apollo Hospitals Dhaka hosts patient forum for blood cancer survivors

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
City Desk

A patient forum on Blood Cancer Survivors was organized at the auditorium of Apollo Hospitals Dhaka on January 11, 2020.
Survivors who were cured through Autologous & Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplant and Chemotherapy shared their experiences.
Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Consultant & Coordinator, Department of Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant, was present as the keynote speaker.
Dr. Arif Mahmud, Senior General Manager, Medical Services, talked about the various services of the hospital including Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant department.
It provides Myeloma, Lymphoma and Leukemia patients, bone marrow transplant treatment through the Autologous process, with the success rate of nearly 100%.
Among the private hospitals, Apollo Hospitals Dhaka is the only hospital that offers bone marrow transplant facilities at an affordable range compared to other countries of the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC summons addl  chief engr of PWD
Mahbub urges EC to clarify lawmakers’ role in city polls
SC to celebrate ‘Mujib Barsho’
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Two held with Yaba tablets in Khulna
NSDA to coordinate, inspect all skills programme
4mln metres of illegal fishing net seized
Apollo Hospitals Dhaka hosts patient forum for blood cancer survivors


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft