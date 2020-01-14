Apollo Hospitals Dhaka hosts patient forum for blood cancer survivors





Survivors who were cured through Autologous & Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplant and Chemotherapy shared their experiences.

Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Consultant & Coordinator, Department of Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant, was present as the keynote speaker.

Dr. Arif Mahmud, Senior General Manager, Medical Services, talked about the various services of the hospital including Hematology & Stem Cell Transplant department.

It provides Myeloma, Lymphoma and Leukemia patients, bone marrow transplant treatment through the Autologous process, with the success rate of nearly 100%.

Among the private hospitals, Apollo Hospitals Dhaka is the only hospital that offers bone marrow transplant facilities at an affordable range compared to other countries of the world.





















