Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:39 AM
‘Donate blood to serve suffering humanity’

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Jan 13: Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud on Monday called upon common people, especially youths, for donating blood to serve the suffering humanity and save human lives.
He made the call today at the launching ceremony of the spontaneous blood donation programme arranged at Rangpur Metropolitan Police Lines auditorium in observance of the Police Week- 2020 in the city as the chief guest.
The RpMP organised the programme with the assistance of Rangpur Medical College unit of 'Sandhani', a voluntary institution of medical and dental students of Bangladesh, works mainly on safe blood transfusion and posthumous eye donation.
Members of Rangpur Metropolitan Police of different ranks spontaneously donated blood to Sandhani in the programme for serving the suffering humanity in need for blood.
Additional Commissioner of RpMP Mohammad Abu Sufian, its Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters and Admin) Md. Mohidul Islam, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of RpMP Shamima Pervin, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Md. Shahidullah Kowsar and senior officials of RpMP were present.


