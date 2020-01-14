Bangladesh Navy hands over 46 barracks





Mohamamd Ashraful Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Tazumuddin, received the barracks, the ISPR said in a press release.

Bangladesh Navy built the barracks under the supervision of the Armed Forces Division. Each of the barracks has five units and each unit can house one family. There is also kitchen and washroom in each barrack.

Some 230 homeless and disadvantaged families will be housed in the barracks.

The construction work for building 315 concrete and tin-shed barracks under Asrayan-2 Project is going on under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy. After implementation of the project, the barracks will provide shelter to 1,575 landless families. -UNB























