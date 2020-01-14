3 deer poachers arrested in Sundarbans

BAGERHAT, Jan 13: Forest officials arrested three deer poachers early Monday with traps, boat and net from Pokhhidiar Char area of Sharankhola.

The arrestees were identified as Md Siraj Matbor, 30, son of Shahid Matbor, Md Musa Khan, 25, son of Shahjahan Khan of Gabbaria village in Patharghata upazila of Barguna, and Md Hakim, 20, son of Abul Kalam of Tafalbari village of the same upazila.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sundarbans east zone Md Belayet Hossain said the trio illegally entered the forest to set up deer traps but they were caught by a patrol team of the Forest Department. -UNB









