New 18,147 pry school teachers to join service on Feb 16





They were also asked to submit their joining letters to the District Primary Education Office on the day. After receiving the joining letters, the Department of Primary Education (DPE) will issue their posting orders, according to a DPE circular issued on Monday. The 18,147 teachers were selected for appointing in the vacancies of revenue sector.

According to the DPE, the papers of the finally selected teachers are being examined from January 12. The process will continue till January 20. After scrutiny, their appointment letters will be sent from January 20 to 25 through postal services.

The district level primary education office have been asked to inform the DPE, if appointment letters for any finally selected teachers have not issued by January 25.

































