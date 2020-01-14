10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area





The drive includes two government cars, three private cars and five motorcyclists were fined Tk.2, 700 each.

Executive Magistrate engineer Kazi Tamzid Ahmed operated the mobile court along with Department of Environment Assistant Director Mosabber Hossain Mohammed Rajib on Sunday.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Kazi Tamzid said that they will take stern action in future if they find any one violates the order.

Under the awareness campaign, seven drivers of private cars and eight motorcyclists were fined Tk4,000 each on the first day following implementation of the ban.

Earlier, the government declared the area around the secretariat including the link road to Zero Point, Paltan intersection as "No Horn Zone" with the aim to prevent sound pollution from December 17.





























A mobile court in Dhaka has fined 10 drivers for honking their vehicle's horn in the vicinity of the Bangladesh Secretariat.The drive includes two government cars, three private cars and five motorcyclists were fined Tk.2, 700 each.Executive Magistrate engineer Kazi Tamzid Ahmed operated the mobile court along with Department of Environment Assistant Director Mosabber Hossain Mohammed Rajib on Sunday.Talking to the Daily Observer, Kazi Tamzid said that they will take stern action in future if they find any one violates the order.Under the awareness campaign, seven drivers of private cars and eight motorcyclists were fined Tk4,000 each on the first day following implementation of the ban.Earlier, the government declared the area around the secretariat including the link road to Zero Point, Paltan intersection as "No Horn Zone" with the aim to prevent sound pollution from December 17.