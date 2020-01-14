Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:38 AM
Home City News

10 fined for honking horn in Secretariat area

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

A mobile court in Dhaka has fined 10 drivers for honking their vehicle's horn in the vicinity of the Bangladesh Secretariat.
The drive includes two government cars, three private cars and five motorcyclists were fined Tk.2, 700 each.
Executive Magistrate engineer Kazi Tamzid Ahmed operated the mobile court along with Department of Environment Assistant Director Mosabber Hossain Mohammed Rajib on Sunday.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Kazi Tamzid said that they will take stern action in future if they find any one violates the order.
Under the awareness campaign, seven drivers of private cars and eight motorcyclists were fined Tk4,000 each on the first day following implementation of the ban.
Earlier, the government declared the area around the secretariat including the link road to Zero Point, Paltan intersection as "No Horn Zone" with the aim to prevent sound pollution from December 17.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC summons addl  chief engr of PWD
Mahbub urges EC to clarify lawmakers’ role in city polls
SC to celebrate ‘Mujib Barsho’
8 IU students selected for PM gold medal
Two held with Yaba tablets in Khulna
NSDA to coordinate, inspect all skills programme
4mln metres of illegal fishing net seized
Apollo Hospitals Dhaka hosts patient forum for blood cancer survivors


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft