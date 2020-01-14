Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:38 AM
Home Art & Culture

Gala book launching ceremony held at Brac Centre

Translated and edited by poet Aminur Rahaman

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Culture Desk

Poets at the book launch.

Poets at the book launch.

A book containing selected poems penned by 35 poets from across the world, translated and edited by eminent Bangladeshi poet Aminur Rahaman, was launched at Brac Auditorium, Brac Centre, Mohakhali in Dhaka on January 11. The book has been published by Kathak.
National Professor Anisuzzaman attended the programme as chief guest. Renowned fiction writer Selina Hossain, poet and director general of Bangla Academy Habibullah Sirajee, poet Mohammad Nurul Huda, poet Jahidul Huq, poet Shihab Sarkar, Professor Fakrul Alam, poet Kamal Chowdhury and poet Muhammad Samad were present as special guests. Argentinean poet Jona Burghardt and German poet Tobias Burghardt were also present at the programme.
Poet Aminur Rahaman

Poet Aminur Rahaman

The book, named 'Prithibi Shera Shomokaleen Kobider Kobita', includes poems by Japanese poets Kajoki Shiraishi and Tendo Taijin, South African poet Peter Horn, Nicaraguan poets Ernesto Cardenal, Claribel Alegria, Francisco de Asis Fernandez and Gioconda Belli, Malaysian poets A Samad Said, Ahmad Kamal Abdullah and Malim Ghozali PK, Swedish poet Bengt Berg, Slovakian poet Milan Richter, Moroccan poets Benaissa Bouhmala, Li Kuei-hsien, Taiwanese poet Miao-yi Tu, Austrian poet Manfred Chobot, Dutch poet Germain Droogenbroodt, British poets Agnes Meadows and Claire Booker, Mexican poet Euro Zambrano, Egyptian poet Ibrahim Elmasri, Columbian poets Fernando Rendon and Mario Mathor, German poet Tobias Burghardt, Russian poet Victor Alexandrovich Pogadive, poets from Puerto Rico Luz Maria Lopez and Maria de los Angeles Camacho Rivas, Uruguayan poets Julio Pavanetti and Annabel Villar, Argentinean poet Jona Burghardt, Iraqi poet Ali Al Salah, Chinese poet Tian Xin Keith, Congolese poet Kama Sailor Kamanda and Indian poet Sudeep Sen.
Poet Aminur Rahman is one of the significant poets of the 80s in our country. The poet has tried to connect the poetry to the intellect, rather than immersing it wholly in feelings and sensations. Utterly a romantic poet, his poems articulate the intensity of feelings and adoration. His poetry is meditative and experimental. In his poems, a reader will discover a passionate poetic sensibility. He was born in Dhaka in 1966, and completed his Honours and Masters in Pharmacy at the University of Dhaka.
Aminur Rahman is known for his attempts to connect the poetry to the intelligence rather than immersing it wholly in thoughts and sensibilities. Utterly a romantic poet, his poems express the intensity of feelings and adoration. The poet's major achievement lies in his weaving of a subtle irony through the intensity of emotion that quite overpowers him. The main elements in his poetry are solitude, love, yearning and inner vision.
Aminur has published six collections of poems in Bangla. His works have been translated in more than twenty-five languages and has poetry books in English, Spanish, German, Japanese, Mongolian and Arabic. He also has two prose books to his credit, while he has translated eight books of poetry and edited quite a few poetry magazines and books.  As an invited author, he has read his works at various international arts and literary festivals, universities and cultural venues. He has represented Bangladesh at the poetry festival in Colombia, Malaysia, Mongolia, India, Iraq, Japan, Sri Lanka, Spain, Nicaragua etc. He was awarded Chinggish Khaan Gold Medal (2006) in Mongolia and CLA. Honour (2007) in Malaysia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Box Office: ‘1917’ Defeats ‘Star Wars’ With $36.5 Million Weekend
Ajay Devgn: ‘Actors should be known for their work, not for their social media activity’
Prateeti Datta, twin sister of filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, dies
Gala book launching ceremony held at Brac Centre
Rapper Dave and singer Capaldi lead BRIT Award nominations
After controversy, Oscar nominations could give ‘Joker’ the last laugh
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Poush Mela to end in Barishal


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft