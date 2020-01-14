Gala book launching ceremony held at Brac Centre



Poets at the book launch.

A book containing selected poems penned by 35 poets from across the world, translated and edited by eminent Bangladeshi poet Aminur Rahaman, was launched at Brac Auditorium, Brac Centre, Mohakhali in Dhaka on January 11. The book has been published by Kathak.National Professor Anisuzzaman attended the programme as chief guest. Renowned fiction writer Selina Hossain, poet and director general of Bangla Academy Habibullah Sirajee, poet Mohammad Nurul Huda, poet Jahidul Huq, poet Shihab Sarkar, Professor Fakrul Alam, poet Kamal Chowdhury and poet Muhammad Samad were present as special guests. Argentinean poet Jona Burghardt and German poet Tobias Burghardt were also present at the programme.The book, named 'Prithibi Shera Shomokaleen Kobider Kobita', includes poems by Japanese poets Kajoki Shiraishi and Tendo Taijin, South African poet Peter Horn, Nicaraguan poets Ernesto Cardenal, Claribel Alegria, Francisco de Asis Fernandez and Gioconda Belli, Malaysian poets A Samad Said, Ahmad Kamal Abdullah and Malim Ghozali PK, Swedish poet Bengt Berg, Slovakian poet Milan Richter, Moroccan poets Benaissa Bouhmala, Li Kuei-hsien, Taiwanese poet Miao-yi Tu, Austrian poet Manfred Chobot, Dutch poet Germain Droogenbroodt, British poets Agnes Meadows and Claire Booker, Mexican poet Euro Zambrano, Egyptian poet Ibrahim Elmasri, Columbian poets Fernando Rendon and Mario Mathor, German poet Tobias Burghardt, Russian poet Victor Alexandrovich Pogadive, poets from Puerto Rico Luz Maria Lopez and Maria de los Angeles Camacho Rivas, Uruguayan poets Julio Pavanetti and Annabel Villar, Argentinean poet Jona Burghardt, Iraqi poet Ali Al Salah, Chinese poet Tian Xin Keith, Congolese poet Kama Sailor Kamanda and Indian poet Sudeep Sen.Poet Aminur Rahman is one of the significant poets of the 80s in our country. The poet has tried to connect the poetry to the intellect, rather than immersing it wholly in feelings and sensations. Utterly a romantic poet, his poems articulate the intensity of feelings and adoration. His poetry is meditative and experimental. In his poems, a reader will discover a passionate poetic sensibility. He was born in Dhaka in 1966, and completed his Honours and Masters in Pharmacy at the University of Dhaka.Aminur Rahman is known for his attempts to connect the poetry to the intelligence rather than immersing it wholly in thoughts and sensibilities. Utterly a romantic poet, his poems express the intensity of feelings and adoration. The poet's major achievement lies in his weaving of a subtle irony through the intensity of emotion that quite overpowers him. The main elements in his poetry are solitude, love, yearning and inner vision.Aminur has published six collections of poems in Bangla. His works have been translated in more than twenty-five languages and has poetry books in English, Spanish, German, Japanese, Mongolian and Arabic. He also has two prose books to his credit, while he has translated eight books of poetry and edited quite a few poetry magazines and books. As an invited author, he has read his works at various international arts and literary festivals, universities and cultural venues. He has represented Bangladesh at the poetry festival in Colombia, Malaysia, Mongolia, India, Iraq, Japan, Sri Lanka, Spain, Nicaragua etc. He was awarded Chinggish Khaan Gold Medal (2006) in Mongolia and CLA. Honour (2007) in Malaysia.