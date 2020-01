Second release slip of first year honours admission of National University (NU), which is the final merit list, will be published on January 15, 2020. Those who will be enlisted must cancel their other admissions on session 2018-2019 within January 21, 2020. Result can be found by SMS to 16222 as nu<space>athp<space>roll no after 4 pm and available in the website www.nu.ac.bd/admissions after 9 pm.