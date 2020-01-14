Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:37 AM
Home Eduvista

Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh

Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh

Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh under University of London, whose principal is the Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Md Riaz Uddin and Vice Principal Barrister Khan Khalid Adnan, hosted an event titled "Study LLB (Hons) under the University of London" followed by a dinner at Gulshan recently. Dean of Undergraduate Laws of University of London Simon Askey, justices and senior lawyers of the Supreme Court attended at the event.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NU 2nd release slip on Jan 15
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University Prof Dr Shireen Akhter cutting the cake
Vice-chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh
New dean takes charge at IU Law faculty
BARI scientists identify Rugose Spiraling Whitefly
SUST IPE alumni association announces 3rd election
Eastern University organizes CSE fest


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft