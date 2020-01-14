

Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh

















Cambridge Business & Law Academy, a registered centre in Bangladesh under University of London, whose principal is the Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Md Riaz Uddin and Vice Principal Barrister Khan Khalid Adnan, hosted an event titled "Study LLB (Hons) under the University of London" followed by a dinner at Gulshan recently. Dean of Undergraduate Laws of University of London Simon Askey, justices and senior lawyers of the Supreme Court attended at the event.