Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:37 AM
New dean takes charge at IU Law faculty

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
IU Correspondent

Islamic University, Kushtia dean of law faculty took charge on the campus in kushtia for two years. Former dean Prof Reba Mondol of law faculty handed over the charge to the new dean Prof Halima Khatun in a function held at Law faculty conference room around 12.00 pm. IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun -Ur-Rashid Askari present as chief guest While IU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer and Chairman of Law & Land management department Prof M Selim Toha were present as special guests. The newly selected dean was accorded reception with floral wreaths at the programme.










