Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:37 AM
SUST IPE alumni association announces 3rd election

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
SUST Correspondent

Shahjalal University of Science & Technology's Industrial and Production Engineering Alumni Association will hold its 3rd election on January 24th-26th.  4 years ago, SIPEAA (SUST IPE Alumni Association) was established with a great motto "Together we will achieve more" to flourish in industrial world by the energetic graduates of SUST IPE department. Now it is an organization of 470 members, who are devoted to welfare of SUST IPE students and graduates.
From the very beginning, this organization is taking part to detect industrial job market demand and suggesting syllabus modification of SUST IPE Department. They are representing SUST IPE department in both national and international platform through serving in local and multinational company from top management level. Most important role played by SUST IPE graduates is they have replaced so many foreign employee and top management by their disciplinary knowledge, which has a big impact in national economy.  




The graduates having membership of SIPEAA till 15th January-2020 will be eligible for attend in leader selection procedure through online vote. Online registration is going on. Any SUST IPE graduate can apply for membership in this (https://forms.gle/F9pzfYAgSLuEHMAz8) link.


