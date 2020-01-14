

Eastern University organizes CSE fest

Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Eastern University organized a colourful CSE fest on January 7, 2020 supported by Eastern University Computing club (EUCC).Getting break from daily routine students of the university observed the day enthusiastically with joy and happiness but were very eager to choose the right path for their future career life. For this occasion, the university campus was intensely decorated with colourful festoons and balloons. To choose the right career through proper planning this fest was ornamented with different programmes and seminars. Active participation of the students in each programme was highly appreciable. The main features of the fest were programming contest, android application development and study abroad.A seminar also held on "Employment opportunity in Japan" and "Impact & Importance of ITEE" helped the students to learn the basic business manners and helped them to get ideas about how to prepare themselves to be eligible for hunting the job-market and details about ITEE (IT Engineering Examination). The day long presence of the Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University Prof Shahid Akhtar Hossain inspired the students and made the day more memorable.