Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:37 AM
Educationists call for ensuring world class education at college level

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Eduvista Desk

Country's renowned educationist called for ensuring world class education at college level of the country for survival in the competetion in the developed world and building a developed nation at a meeting of Expert Committee for development of Science, Technology and ICT in formulating strategic plan for education at college level under College Education Development Project (CEDP) at UGC on January 13, 2020. Higher education of the country will not reach the desired goal until and unless the college education is modernised.




With UGC Member Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by Prof Dr Munaj Ahmed Noor, Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Prof Dr Subrata Kumar Adittaya, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Dhaka University, Prof Dr Mohammad Kaikobad, Department of Computer Sceince and Engineering, BUET, AKM MoMukhlesur Rahman, Project Director, CEDP and other respective persons.


