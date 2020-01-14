Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:37 AM
Djokovic insists no clear favourite for Australian Open

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, JAN 13: Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there are no clear favourites for the next week's Australian Open despite his ominous start to the season.
The world number two was in fine touch at the ATP Cup, leading Serbia to victory over 23 other nations in the new men's team event, overpowering Davis Cup champions Spain in the final in the early hours of Monday.
His march included wins over dangerous Canadian Denis Shapovalov, world number five Daniil Medvedev and his long-time rival, the top-ranked Rafael Nadal. Despite this, and Djokovic's dominance at Melbourne Park, where he has won the season-opening Grand Slam seven times since 2008, the Serb said there were plenty of players capable of being crowned champion.    -AFP


