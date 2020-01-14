Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:37 AM
Home Sports

Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Neymar. photo: BCB

Neymar. photo: BCB

PARIS, JAN 13: Neymar scored twice and created another goal but leaders Paris Saint-Germain were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw at home on Sunday by a Monaco side playing their first Ligue 1 game under new coach Robert Moreno.
The Brazilian gave PSG the lead after just two minutes at the Parc des Princes but Monaco scored two quick goals through Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder to move 2-1 ahead inside quarter of an hour.
A Fode Ballo-Toure own goal brought PSG level and Neymar restored their advantage from the penalty spot before half-time after a foul on Kylian Mbappe.
But Monaco, who also host PSG on Wednesday in a rearranged fixture, earned a point when Islam Slimani's goal was controversially awarded after it was initially ruled out for offside.
"We didn't put in our best performance but we tried. It was a good test. Monaco have a good team but we are superior and we must show it on the pitch," Neymar told Canal+.
"If we had played at our best we would have taken the three points.
"I think on the third goal, the fact our defender touched the ball wasn't intentional but the decision falls to the referee. They have VAR for that, we can't complain. We weren't perfect tonight either."
It was just the second time PSG have dropped points at home this season after a shock 2-0 defeat by Reims in September but the draw represented a positive start for former Spain coach Moreno, who replaced Leonardo Jardim at the end of December. "We should be very happy. I'm very pleased with my players and I want to congratulate them for a great match," said Moreno.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo continues scoring streak to put Juve top of Serie A
Djokovic insists no clear favourite for Australian Open
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Real beat Atletico on penalties to win 11th Spanish Super Cup
Guardiola faces up to huge task of Man City renewal
Mashrafe dropped from new central contract
Cricket is not bigger than life but bigger part of life: Mashrafe
Kohli open to day-night Test at Gabba or Perth


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft