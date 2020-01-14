Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller



Neymar. photo: BCB

The Brazilian gave PSG the lead after just two minutes at the Parc des Princes but Monaco scored two quick goals through Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder to move 2-1 ahead inside quarter of an hour.

A Fode Ballo-Toure own goal brought PSG level and Neymar restored their advantage from the penalty spot before half-time after a foul on Kylian Mbappe.

But Monaco, who also host PSG on Wednesday in a rearranged fixture, earned a point when Islam Slimani's goal was controversially awarded after it was initially ruled out for offside.

"We didn't put in our best performance but we tried. It was a good test. Monaco have a good team but we are superior and we must show it on the pitch," Neymar told Canal+.

"If we had played at our best we would have taken the three points.

"I think on the third goal, the fact our defender touched the ball wasn't intentional but the decision falls to the referee. They have VAR for that, we can't complain. We weren't perfect tonight either."

It was just the second time PSG have dropped points at home this season after a shock 2-0 defeat by Reims in September but the draw represented a positive start for former Spain coach Moreno, who replaced Leonardo Jardim at the end of December. "We should be very happy. I'm very pleased with my players and I want to congratulate them for a great match," said Moreno. -AFP















