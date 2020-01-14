Cricket is not bigger than life but bigger part of life: Mashrafe





He could have easily skipped the match, given the gravity of his injury that he incurred during his side's last group match against Khulna Tigers while stopping a ball from powerful shots of Rilee Rossouw.

But the importance of the game made him desperate to play it, without giving the injury a thought. Dhaka couldn't win the game despite Mashrafe's earnest endeavor as Chattogram beat them by seven wickets and eliminated them from the race of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) final.

However, the courageous decision of the cricketers further hogged the limelight as he took the field, despite knowing that further injury could have made the situation worse.

Mashrafe's philosophy was very simple as he said he believes that cricket is a big part of his life if not bigger than his life.

"Cricket is not bigger than life but obviously bigger part of my life," he said while his attention was drawn to why he played with such serious injury.

Mashrafe is unarguably the only sportsman in the history who has still been playing the game of cricket with seven operations on his two knees apart from going under knife several times for other injuries.









The doctor in different parts of the world warned him about the risk of keeping him engaged with the game after such operations, but he paid little heed to it and still continues the game he loves. -BSS





