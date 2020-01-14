Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:36 AM
Home Sports

Kohli open to day-night Test at Gabba or Perth

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Kohli open to day-night Test at Gabba or Perth

Kohli open to day-night Test at Gabba or Perth

MUMBAI, JAN 13: India skipper Virat Kohli said Monday that his side are ready to play a day-night Test at Australia's formidable Gabba ground or in Perth when they tour Down Under later this year.
Kohli's men played their first day-night Test in Kolkata last year, thrashing Bangladesh in just over two days, and are set to take on Australia in a three-match one-day series starting Tuesday in Mumbai.
Australia have pushed for more day-night Tests and face the hosts again later in the year, with a four-match series starting at the Gabba in Brisbane.
India had knocked back overtures to play the format in Adelaide at the end of 2018, but Kohli now appears more at ease with pink ball cricket.
"We played the day-night Test here and were pretty happy with how it went. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series, so we are absolutely open to play a day-night Test," Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.
"We are ready and up for the challenge. Whether it's Gabba or Perth, doesn't matter to us. We do have the skill sets as a team now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere. In any format of the game, whether it's white ball, red ball, pink ball."
India are looking to sharpen their act ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, and the three ODI matches at home will be a key part of the preparation.




Aaron Finch-led Australia edged out hosts India 3-2 last year after losing the opening two games and Kohli believes a new close-fought battle will be fought this week.
"It is always 3-2, 2-1 kind of series," Kohli said on the eve of the opening game.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo continues scoring streak to put Juve top of Serie A
Djokovic insists no clear favourite for Australian Open
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Real beat Atletico on penalties to win 11th Spanish Super Cup
Guardiola faces up to huge task of Man City renewal
Mashrafe dropped from new central contract
Cricket is not bigger than life but bigger part of life: Mashrafe
Kohli open to day-night Test at Gabba or Perth


Latest News
Ruthless Amir’s record six-for propels Khulna to BPPL final
AL in favour of use of EVM in polls: Quader
Raid at Neo-JMB’s Ashulia den: Woman held
And the 2020 Oscar nominees are...
SC verdict on war criminal Qaisar Tuesday
Visitors’ turnout still low at trade fair
AL’s Moslem wins Ctg-8 by-polls
Will quit captaincy if BCB wants: Mashrafe
BNP spreading falsehood to confuse voters: Atiqul
French 'Spiderman' stages protest climb against pension reform
Most Read News
Ranveer Singh shares new 83 poster featuring Jiiva as 'strokeplay sensation' K Srikkanth
Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
On Bangladesh-China economic relations
3 'cattle lifters' beaten dead in Jashore
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
The US: A wounded tiger roaring
Voting underway in Ctg-8 by-polls
Woman, son killed in launch collision
Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft