BCB hikes match fees for national cricketers

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced increasing match fees for national cricketers.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan made the announcement after a meeting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the evening.

As per the latest plan, players who will represent Bangladesh in international cricket will get Tk 200,000 for a T20 match, Tk 300,000 for an ODI and Tk 600,000 for a Test.

Previously, the players were paid Tk 125,000 for T20I, Tk 200,000 for ODI and Tk 350,000 for Test.

"We've decided to increase the match fees for the cricketers. The new match fees are effective from this January," the BCB chief told

the media. -UNB






