Tuesday, 14 January, 2020, 3:36 AM
Chattogram Challengers thru Qualifier-2 humbling Dhaka Platoon

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Rubel Hossain of Chattogram Challengers celebrating with his teammate after hauling a wicket of Dhaka Platoon in their Eliminator match of Bangabandhu BPL 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Monday. photo: BCB

Mashrafe Bin Morataza's desperate decision to play with 14 stitches on the palm of left hand could not bar the elimination of Dhaka Platoon from the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 since they lost eliminator of the tournament to Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Dhaka rested Fahhem Ashraf in the crucial game, who was succeeded by Luis Reece while Chattogram made couple of changes. Junaid Siddiqui, Laim Plunket stayed sideline to give places to Mahedi Hasan Rana and Asela Gunarante in the CCs revised playing eleven for the eliminator.
Challengers however, invited Platoon to bat first winning the toss. Finest bowling display of CCs bowlers created tough time for DPs batters to score runs. Mominul Haque was the lone among top six batsmen to reach a double digit figure; three of them Anamul Haque Bijoy, Luis Reece and Jaker Ali went yet before opening accounts. Mominul scored 31 runs before being preyed by Rayad Emrit.
Shadab Khan still started to slog wildly at death as Dhaka posted a decent total of 144 for eight. Pakistani recruitment of DPs remained unbeaten with 64 off 41 balls. He had five fours and three sixes. Sri Lanka origin Thisara Perera's little cameo of 25 from 13 balls was also played important role for Dhaka to have that respectable figure.
Man of the Match Rayad Emrit preyed three wickets to destruct DPs innings, who supported nicely by Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Rubel and Mahmudullah Riyad. Nasum and Rubel Hossain shared two wickets each whereas Riyad picked one wicket.




Chattogram in reply, reached the winning target convincingly losing three wickets with 14 balls to spare. Ziaur Rahman collected 25 runs, Chris Gayle got 38 and Imrul Kayes departed for 32 runs. Skipper Mahmudullah and Chadwick Walton stayed unbeaten with 34 runs 12 runs respectively as CCs were at 147 for three after 17.2 overs. Shadab Khan took two wickets and Mahedi Hasan picked one wicket.


