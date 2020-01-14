Video
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Are the Lankans lacking confidence!

Published : Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Mahtab Uddin

The participating teams are coming in Dhaka one by one as the curtain of Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 is about to open. The international prestigious football event is scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Defending champion Palestine national football team and East African country Mauritius' booters are already in the host city. On the day, the footballers of the de jure sovereign state in Western Asia reached Dhaka at noon while the Mauritius boys arrived in the afternoon.
Besides, Asian country Sri Lanka and East African country Burundi are also sending their teams today (Tuesday) by noon. Another East African country Seychelles is sending its team on the second day of the event, 16 January, as the team got to play its first match on the event's fourth day, 18 January.
FIFA's 187th ranked Bangladesh was placed in the same Group-A along with defending champion Palestine (ranked 106) and Sri Lanka (ranked 205).
Looking at an interesting fact in the flight schedule, it seemed that Sri Lanka boys booked an earlier flight home. The group stage of the event is to finish on 20 January while the semis are scheduled to be played on 22 and 23 January and the event is to wrap-up on 25 January. Most of the teams are taking flight on 26 or 27 January. Nevertheless, the Lankans booked a 22-January return flight. The fans are thinking that perhaps the Lankans are lacking confidence to overcome the group stage in the event. But, the reality will tell the truth eventually.




In the meantime on Sunday, to inspire the booters in red and green outfits, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin announced a reward of USD 100,000 for the team if it could be the champion of the soon rolling six-nation event. The team would as well get USD 50,000 if it be able to be runner-up of the
tournament.


