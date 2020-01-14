Are the Lankans lacking confidence!





Defending champion Palestine national football team and East African country Mauritius' booters are already in the host city. On the day, the footballers of the de jure sovereign state in Western Asia reached Dhaka at noon while the Mauritius boys arrived in the afternoon.

Besides, Asian country Sri Lanka and East African country Burundi are also sending their teams today (Tuesday) by noon. Another East African country Seychelles is sending its team on the second day of the event, 16 January, as the team got to play its first match on the event's fourth day, 18 January.

FIFA's 187th ranked Bangladesh was placed in the same Group-A along with defending champion Palestine (ranked 106) and Sri Lanka (ranked 205).

Looking at an interesting fact in the flight schedule, it seemed that Sri Lanka boys booked an earlier flight home. The group stage of the event is to finish on 20 January while the semis are scheduled to be played on 22 and 23 January and the event is to wrap-up on 25 January. Most of the teams are taking flight on 26 or 27 January. Nevertheless, the Lankans booked a 22-January return flight. The fans are thinking that perhaps the Lankans are lacking confidence to overcome the group stage in the event. But, the reality will tell the truth eventually.









In the meantime on Sunday, to inspire the booters in red and green outfits, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi M Salahuddin announced a reward of USD 100,000 for the team if it could be the champion of the soon rolling six-nation event. The team would as well get USD 50,000 if it be able to be runner-up of the

tournament.



