Etihad announces global sale, tickets from Dh1,500

ABU DHABI, Jan 13: Etihad Airways announced its January Global Sale giving travellers the opportunity to beat the January blues and get away to explore exciting cities and holiday destinations.Travellers can jet off from January 20 until November 25, 2020 for less, with fares from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow starting from just Dh2,343 in Economy and Dh11,949 in Business.Visit the Big Apple, New York, from Dh4,843; explore the Eternal City, Rome, from Dh2,683; or enjoy the metropolis of Shanghai for Dh 2,038.Guests wishing to enjoy Etihad's acclaimed Business class experience can take advantage of global sale fares from as little as Dh5,479 to Amman (Dh1,503 for Economy). Business fares to Bangkok start at Dh9,054 (Dh2,143 for Economy) and Tokyo from Dh13,014 (Dh4,293 for Economy).Etihad's sale fares are available until midnight on January 23, 2020 at etihad.com. -Khaleej Times