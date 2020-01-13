Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:12 PM
latest AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held        Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Front Page

Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

The government has appointed new chiefs to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or Rajuk and Petrobangla, the state Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation.
Md Sayeed Noor Alam has become chairman of the capital's development
authority Rajuk.
He was a member of the agency acting as the chairman after the government on Dec 30 last year promoted his predecessor Sultan Ahmed to power secretary.  
Abul Bashar Mohammed Abdul Fattah, the new Petrobangla chief, was working as an additional secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.




The public administration ministry announced their appointments on Sunday.
The ministry also announced the appointment of its Additional Secretary Md Rois Uddin as the chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation.
The corporation's outgoing chief Sheikh Mizanur Rahman has been made an officer on special duty at the public administration ministry.
    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
Five killed in Rajbari road crash
Bank official lands in jail for embezzling Tk 4.5 cr in Khulna
Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
Parts of Saudi Arabia blanketed in snow
Sexual violence takes a serious turn
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
HC orders formation of anti-ragging committee, squad


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft