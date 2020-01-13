Five killed in Rajbari road crash





Two others were injured in the accident which took place on the Daulatdia-Khulna Highway in Khankhanapur around 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Ahladipur Highway Police OC Masud Parvez.

The deseed were identified as Imran Hossain-26, Rasheda Begum-40, Sokina Khatun -16, and Mostofa Sheikh-50, another could not identified,

Police sources said a Dhaka bound Green Line passenger bus was coming from Benapol. When it reached at Khankhanapur Chato bridge area at about 3.30pm at one stage a speedy Mahendra hit the passenger bus killing five people on the spot, two were injured

Police later seized the bus but the driver managed to flee.















RAJBARI, JAN 12: At least five people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and a local passenger vehicle Mahendra in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.Two others were injured in the accident which took place on the Daulatdia-Khulna Highway in Khankhanapur around 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Ahladipur Highway Police OC Masud Parvez.The deseed were identified as Imran Hossain-26, Rasheda Begum-40, Sokina Khatun -16, and Mostofa Sheikh-50, another could not identified,Police sources said a Dhaka bound Green Line passenger bus was coming from Benapol. When it reached at Khankhanapur Chato bridge area at about 3.30pm at one stage a speedy Mahendra hit the passenger bus killing five people on the spot, two were injuredPolice later seized the bus but the driver managed to flee.