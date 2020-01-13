Video
Five killed in Rajbari road crash

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, JAN 12: At least five people have died after a head-on collision between a bus and a local passenger vehicle Mahendra in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.
Two others were injured in the accident which took place on the Daulatdia-Khulna Highway in Khankhanapur around 3:30 pm on Sunday, according to Ahladipur Highway Police OC Masud Parvez.
The deseed were identified as Imran Hossain-26, Rasheda Begum-40, Sokina Khatun -16, and Mostofa Sheikh-50,  another could not identified,      
Police sources said a Dhaka     bound Green Line passenger bus was coming from Benapol. When it reached at Khankhanapur Chato bridge area at about 3.30pm at one stage a speedy Mahendra hit the passenger bus killing five people on the spot, two were injured
Police later seized the bus but the driver managed to flee.


Five killed in Rajbari road crash
