Bank official lands in jail for embezzling Tk 4.5 cr in Khulna

A Khulna court on Sunday sent an officer of Sonali Bank to jail in a case filed over the embezzlement Tk 4.49 crore.Judge Zia Haider of Khulna Divisional Special Judge's Court passed the order after rejecting bail plea of Md MahfuzurRahman, principal officer of Sonali Bank's Bagerhat branch.Bank Manager Khan Bablu Rahman filed a case against 15 people including Mahfuzur, Junior Officer Jahangir Hossain Khalifa and Laila Begum at Bagerhat Police Station on October 10, 2015, said Anti-Corruption Commission's Public Prosecutor Khandakar Majibor Rahman.ACC pressed charges against the accused in court after investigating the case.The accused sanctioned a loan of Tk 4.49 crore in 2015 and embezzled the money by using fake signatures of 101 customers of Sonali Bank, according to the case statement. -UNB