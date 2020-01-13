Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:12 PM
Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A Faridpur court has sent three doctors to jail for allegedly trying to embezzle Tk 100 million from the government medical college hospital in the district.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamrunnahar Begum of Faridpur passed the orders on Sunday in a case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
The three doctors of the Faridpur Medical College Hospital are Ganapati Biswas alias Shubha, an assistant professor of dentistry, Meenakshi Chakma, a former junior consultant of gynaecology department, and AHM Nurul Islam, a former pathologist.
Mamunur Rashid, an assistant director at the ACC headquarters, prosecuted the three physicians on Nov 27 last year, ACC lawyer Mujibur Rahman said.
The case alleges that the three doctors tried to embezzle Tk 100 million through illegal and unnecessary purchase of medical equipment for the hospital at high prices.
An employee of the hospital and two
contractors have also been accused in the case, the lawyer said.
The three doctors had received a six-week interim bail from the High Court.
When they appeared in court on Sunday on expiry of their bail, the judge refused them bail and issued orders to send them to jail.
Defence lawyer Emran Hossain Limon said they would seek bail from the High Court again.
    -bdnews24.com


