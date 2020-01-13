Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:12 PM
latest AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held        Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Front Page

Parts of Saudi Arabia blanketed in snow

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LONDON: Parts of Saudi Arabia were blanketed by snow on Friday, especially in the northwestern regions such as the Dahr Mountains.
Videos of the snowfall went viral on social media.
Temperatures dropped below 0 degrees Celsius in some parts, with Saudi Arabia's meteorology office urging residents to keep warm and avoid venturing to isolated places.
The General Authority of Meteorology and Environment Protection also forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms over Tabuk, Madinah, the Northern Borders, Ha'il and Al-Jawf.
-Arabnews


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noor Alam new Rajuk chairman, Abdul Fattah Petrobangla chief  
Five killed in Rajbari road crash
Bank official lands in jail for embezzling Tk 4.5 cr in Khulna
Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
Parts of Saudi Arabia blanketed in snow
Sexual violence takes a serious turn
Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB
HC orders formation of anti-ragging committee, squad


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft