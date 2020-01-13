Sexual violence takes a serious turn





A Dhaka University student was raped by a serial rapist in the capital's Kurmitotla area on Sunday night.

Before that the nation was deeply shocked by the death of 19-year-old Nusrat Jahan Rafi, a victim of sexual harassment by the headmaster of a madrasa.

Rafi was burnt and she later died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital last year.

Samia Akter Sayma was raped before she was strangled to death on 25, 2019, July in Dhaka's Wari.

Accused in the case Haroon-or-Rashid confessed that he murdered Samia fearing arrest.

There has been no respite in such incidents even after some incidents of punishment meted out to the rapists.

The 2019 report of Ain O Salish Kendra mentioned 1,500 instances of rape and attempts to rape and deaths of at least 400 women while ten of the victims committed suicide.

On average, the rape incidents more than doubled in a month compared to 2018.

As many as 400 women and girls of different ages were killed in sexual violence, domestic violence and for dowry.

Of them, more than half were below 12 years old. In fact, 85 per cent of the victims are below 18 years of age.

As many as 128 below six-year-old girls were either raped or faced attempted raped.

However, Sayed Abdul Maksud, an eminent columnist , referring to the last year 's sexual harassment and killing incident of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, said all 16 the perpetrators were given death sentences but still sexual violence against women and girls were increasing.

This is alarming because the exemplary punishment like death-sentence even cannot guarantee that another girl would not become victim of sexual assault or harassment," he said.

Ayesha Khanam, President of Bangaldesh Mohila Parishad, echoing him said rape and sexual violence have not only taken an epidemic turn they have also become normal.

She stressed public opinion mobilizations against the social bias that ideologically tolerates male violence and blames the victims.

"Non -state violence deserves criminological research and without conducting scientific research we will never understand why this kind of non-state violent act is on the rise," she said.

However, Multi-Sectoral Programme Director Abul Hossain referring to the Dhaka University student's rape case said people must speak up against such violence.















