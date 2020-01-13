Only T20s, no Tests in Pakistan: BCB





"In line with the government's advice, we've decided to play only three T20s," BCB President Nazmul Hassan said Sunday. "We won't play any Test in Pakistan at the moment."

BCB will send this proposal to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he said. "The series has become more uncertain now."

A two-match Test and three-match T20 internationals were scheduled to be played during the Pakistan tour. But BCB has not agreed to stay for a longer period in Pakistan due to security concerns.

Keeping this in mind, BCB proposed to play the T20 series in Pakistan. But PCB did not agree.

They, however, sent an offer proposing Bangladesh to play the Test series in Pakistan and think about the T20 series sometimes later. BCB did not agree to the proposal and asked for more time to make the final decision.

Most of the coaching staff are also reluctant to tour Pakistan due to security reason, but head coach, Russell Domingo, said he has no problem touring Pakistan if BCB allows. -UNB































