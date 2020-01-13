HC orders formation of anti-ragging committee, squad





The committee will take the complaints of ragging and recommendations, while the squad will prevent and take action against ragging.

The HC also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their failure to frame a guideline to prevent ragging at the educational institutions should not be declared illegal.

The Secretaries of Home and Education Ministries, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission were asked to respond to the rule.

The Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ filed by a Supreme Court lawyer.

Lawyer Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition and appeared for the petition, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the State.

New students face ragging in educational institutes. Ragging has become part of the culture -not only in universities but also in other educational institutions- authorities concerned are not taking effective steps to prevent ragging, said Ishrat Hasan.

On October 9 in 2019, she served a legal notice to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman and the Home and Education secretaries asking them to take steps against ragging in the educational institutions.

The notice asked the respondents to form within seven-days an 'anti-ragging squad' and 'anti-ragging committee' to protect the student's life and dignity.

However, since they did not respond to the notice a writ was filed with the HC on January 8.





















