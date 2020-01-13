Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Hasina Reaches Abu Dhabi

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left for Abu Dhabi on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday evening to attend "Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week", "Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony" and other programmes.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal
International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka for Abu Dhabi at 5.10 pm.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali were present at the airport to see the premier off.
Besides, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of the three services, the PM's principal secretary, the dean of the diplomatic corps and high civil and military officials were present.
The flight is scheduled to reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 8.55pm (local time) where Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Muhammad Imran will receive the premier at the airport.
After the reception at the airport, a ceremonial motorcade will escort the premier to Shangri-La Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where she will be staying during her visit to the UAE.
On Monday, Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the "Abu Dhabi Sustainable Week" and "Zayed Sustainable Awards Ceremony" at the ICC Hall of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the morning.
Later in the evening, the premier will join the envoys' conference at her place of residence.
On Tuesday, Sheikh Hasina is expected to meet UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and wife of UAE Founder and Founding President Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi.
In the afternoon, the premier will attend an interview session on "The Critical Role of Women in Delivering Climate Action" at Hall-11, the ADNEC.
Concluding the three-day official visit to the UAE, the premier will return home on Wednesday night Bangladesh time.    -BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
