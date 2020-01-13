Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
PM joins Akheri Munajat

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina takes part in the Akheri Munajat (final prayers) of the first phase of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema from her official Gaonobhaban residence in Dhaka on Sunday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday took part in the Akheri Munajat (concluding prayer) of the 55th Biswa Ijtema from her official residence Ganobhaban in the city as the first phase of the Ijtema ended on the banks of the river Turag at Tongi.
Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the Prime Minister joined the munajat this morning.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and officials and employees of the Prime Minister's Office and Ganobhaban also took
part in the munajat.
A special prayer was offered on the occasion seeking continued peace, progress and welfare of the country as well as the greater unity of the Muslim Ummah.
Senior Islamic scholar of Kakrail Mosque Hafez Maulana Mohammad Zobaer led the 35-minute prayer both in Bangla and Arabic languages.
The second phase of the Ijtema is scheduled to begin on January 17 at the same venue and it will end on January 19.
Tens of thousands of Muslim devotees, including 2,000 foreigners, attended the Ijtema braving the harsh weather triggered by the bone-chilling cold sweeping over the country including the capital city.
The first phase of Biswa Ijtema, which formally started with "Ambayan" (general sermon) after Fajr prayers at dawn on Friday, ended with Akheri Munajat today.
In the three-day first phase Ijtema, noted ulema-mashaekhs in their sermons called for following the guidance of the holy Quran and Sunnah. The sermons were translated into different languages of the world.
The New Delhi-based Tablig-e-Jamaat has been organising the Ijtema since 1967.
For managing the growing number of devotees coming from home and abroad, the congregation is being held in two phases since the year of 2011.


