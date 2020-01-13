EC to sit today to refix polls date





The meeting on Sunday concluded without any decision.

The commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Sunday held an emergency meeting in the evening but did not take any decision on the matter, an EC official said.

The two city polls are scheduled to be held on

January 30.

A writ petition has been filed at the High Court seeking directive to reschedule the DNCC and DSCC polls as Saraswati Puja will be observed on January 30.

The court has decided to hear the writ on Monday.

Meanwhile, Returning Officer of DSCC Abdul Baten on Friday sent a letter to the EC recommending reschedule of the polls date.

The letter stated that Ramakrishna Mission, the largest worship place of the Hindus under DSCC, is located near Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University. A large number of Sanatan Hindus live at the Ramakrishna Mission and Jagannath Hall.

However, Election Commissioner Kabita Khanam said elections would be held on January 30 as per the schedule. The matter went to the court but it did not deliver decision on the matter.

"So we are not scheduling the polls date," she added.

Another Election Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam said if the court delivers any directive on the matter, then the commission will take decision further.

"If we do not get any directive on the matter, polls will be held as per the schedule," he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Parishad and Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad twice requested for date shifting.

In addition, Sri Sri Janmastami Udjapan Parishad has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Election Commission to shift the election date.















