JS by-poll in Ctg-8 today





The voters of the constituency include, 3,11,988 from five wards of City Corporation while the entire Boalkhali Upazila has 1,64,000 voters.

The Chattogram-8 constituency constitutes City Corporation area and the Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram South district.

The voters will vote in Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM, at the election. Polling will open at 9am and close at 5pm. A total of 1200 EVM machines have already been distributed to the 170 Presiding Officers on Sunday.

The Returning Officer of Ctg-8 constituency and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman distributed the EVM on Sunday since morning to afternoon.

The Returning Officer also briefed the polling officers after distribution of EVM.

Meanwhile, election campaign in the constituency for by-polls has concluded at midnight on Saturday. The seat has fallen vacant at the death of JSD leader Mainuddin Khan Badal.

A total of 20 executive magistrates have been appointed to monitor the electoral code of conduct in the constituency.

The executive magistrates will work in the field level to see for themselves the electoral code of conduct.

The magistrates would impose both punishment and fine for the violators of the code of conduct having the capacity of mobile court.

Adequate numbers of the members of law enforcing agency members have been deployed in all 170 polling stations.

Meanwhile, a total of 170 presiding officers, 1196 assistant presiding officers and 2392 polling officers have been appointed to conduct the election.

A total of six candidates including Awami League nominee Muslemuddin Ahmed and the BNP nominee Abu Sufian have been contesting the election.

Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South Awami League has been contesting with his party symbol 'Boat', BNP candidate Abu Sufian with his party symbol 'Paddy Sheaf', Bapan Dasgupta of NAP with his party symbol 'Hut', Abul Kalam Azad of Bangladesh Nationalist Front with 'Television', Syed Muhammad Fariduddin of Islamic Front with 'Chair' and the Independent candidate Emdadul Huq Chowdhury with 'Apple'. The parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal who died during treatment in a hospital in India on November 7 last. Badal was nominated from the Grand Alliance. A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat was elected in 2008, 2014 and 2018 general election.



















