When will border killings stop?





The death toll was 24 in 2017, 31 in 2016, and 46 in 2015, according to ASK. Around 1,000 people, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, have been killed by Indian border security forces over the period of 10 years, it claimed.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin on Sunday expressed grave concern over the issue saying, "Bangladesh and India want zero death along the border but it is happening. We hope that India will comply with their "zero death" commitment."

There is a difference between ASK and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the number of deaths in BSF shootings. BGB says the number of Bangladeshis killed by the BSF is 35, while ASK says the number is 43 victims- 37 were shot dead and six tortured to death.

The killings along Bangladesh-India border are routine and arbitrary so the director generals of BGB and the BSF met 48 times to stop the killing of innocent Bangladeshi nationals but it yielded no fruit.

Why both the countries have failed to reach a contentious over the killing issue, when both the government have claimed that Bangladesh-India relationship has reached a different height in the last one decade.

The-then head of BSF, Raman Srivastava, said, "People should not feel sorry for the victims as they were trying to illegally enter into India and therefore they are a legitimate target," according to the Indian media report.

The BSF has carried out a "shoot-to-kill policy" - even on unarmed local villagers. The toll has been huge. Over the past 10 years Indian security forces have killed at least 1,000 people.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) report states that BSF justifies killing by claiming that it was an act of self-defence or that the suspects were evading arrest. However, the reports filed by the BSF with the Indian police do not show recovery of any lethal weapon or explosives from the victim which justifies self-defence.

Bangladesh has 4,096 kilometers of common border with India. Bangladesh has 32 border districts whilst India has five border provinces. Meanwhile, India has almost finished building a 2,000km fence.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal recently told Parliament that the director general-level meeting between the BGB and the BSF held in India agreed to bring down the number of border killing to zero.

"To stop killings on the border, as per the high-level decision of the border guards of the two countries, only non-lethal weapons like rubber bullets and sound grenades are being used," the Minister said.

He said BGB had identified 328 kilometres as 'sensitive areas' for setting up a surveillance system along the border, however, he further said the BGB had been making all-out efforts to stop the border killings by BSF.

In 2013, US based news agency "Global Post" opines that the border line between Bangladesh and India is the worst border line in the world. They are showing uncontrolled behaviour in the border line by killing, abducting Bangladeshi people, violating human rights and offence relating to push-in etc.

"It was popularly said that millions of cows entered Bangladesh during the Eid-ul-Azha festival as smuggled item, but nowadays we are almost self-sufficient in this sector," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

"We expressed our concern about the killing of Bangladeshi people as it goes against friendly relationship between the two countries and international laws," he added.

"We do not want smuggling at the borders. Those committing smuggling are low-income people and are always unarmed. They are always killed in shootings, but no justice has been served for them," he further said.

India has the right to impose border controls. But India does not have the right to use lethal force except where strictly necessary to protect life. Yet some Indian officials openly admit that unarmed civilians are being killed.

"We see that there is some reason for hope. Some senior Indian officials have expressed revulsion at the behaviour of the BSF and have promised to send new orders to end the shoot-to-kill policy. They have committed to use nonviolent means to apprehend illegal border crossers or smugglers where they pose no risk to life. The question is whether this will be translated into action on the ground, we are to watch the situation," a former diplomat said preferring anonymity.















