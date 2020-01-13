Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Gang- Rape Of Minor In Kamrangirchar

Main accused Ratan confesses

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The main accused of the gang-rape of a 13-year-old girl in Kamrangirchar, Md Ratan, gave a confessional statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate on Sunday.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Habibur Rahman Chaudhury recorded his statement and later the court sent him to jail.
A team of RAB -10 arrested Md Ratan, 18, son of Shah Alam from Shariatpur from a residence of Bank Colony area in Savar on Saturday. Police on Friday arrested other four accused-- Hasan, Sifat, Sabuj and Rony, aged around 18 and accused of the case and a female friend of the victim.
The group with the help of the female friend took the girl on the first floor of a two-storey under-construction building in Rasulpur area and gang-raped her between 6:30pm and 8:00pm on Thursday.



