Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:11 PM
Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Northern districts in Bangladesh are experiencing severe cold and fog as the fourth cold wave of the season begins to set in.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 9.5 degrees Celsius in Rangpur's Rajarhat on Sunday while the mercury dropped to 13.6 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. Parts of the country have been shrouded in mild to dense fog since midnight on Sunday. The cold spell has intensified due to a lack of sunlight in these areas.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi, meteorologist Omar Farook told bdnews24.com. It may continue for few more days, he said.    -bdnews24.com
Much of the country will be covered in mild to dense fog from late Sunday until early Monday, according to the Met Office. However, no rain has been forecast during the cold spell.


