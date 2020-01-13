BNP doing bad-politics with Khaleda's medical treatment: Info Minister





"Actually, the government is making all-out efforts to ensure best medical treatment for her. She is being treated by the best doctors of the country's highest medical educational institution, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). But, she is suffering from age related problems," he said while addressing the launching ceremony of Swadesh Pratidin, a new Bangla daily, at the auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in Dhaka.

Lawmaker and eminent actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, BSMMU former Vice Chancellor Dr Kamrul Hasan, Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam, Senior Vice President Omar Faruque and Dhaka Union of Journalists President Abu Jafar Surya addressed the function with Swadesh Pratidin Editorial Board Chairman of Wakil Uddin in the chair.

Swadesh Pratidin Editor Rafiqul Islam Ratan gave welcome speech while Swadesh Global Media Chairman Majibur Rahman Chowdhury delivered vote of thanks.

Regarding Khaleda Zia's health problems, he further added that pain on her knee and waist is due to her prolonged health problems. The doctors are trying to give her the best treatment.

Raising questions over BNP leaders statement on Khaleda's release, the Minister said what contributions the BNP chief could make to the Mujib Year as she used to observe fake birthday by cutting cake on August 15, the day Bangabandhu and his family members were killed.

Urging media to play the role in shaping the minds especially of younger generations with positive and pro-active outlook, Hasan said, "The media has a big influence in this regard. I urge you to shape particularly the young minds to think positively for nation building."

Since media is considered to be the Fourth State he said, "I expect you to play your role in guiding society towards the right track (as well). The country will progress, if a better understanding between the government and the media exists."

He said Bangladesh is moving ahead indomitably to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The country's mass media during the tenure of the Awami League government," the Minister said and added, "I'm working relentlessly for the betterment of the journalists after taking charge of the Ministry. Discipline has been established in the media sector through taking different steps."































