Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:11 PM
latest AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held        Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Miscellaneous

BNP doing bad-politics with Khaleda's medical treatment: Info Minister

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Criticising comments of BNP leaders on Khaleda Zia's health issue, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP is continuously doing bad-politics over Khaleda Zia's health and treatment.
"Actually, the government is making all-out efforts to ensure best medical treatment for her. She is being treated by the best doctors of the country's highest medical educational institution, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). But, she is suffering from age related problems," he said while addressing the launching ceremony of Swadesh Pratidin, a new Bangla daily, at the auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in Dhaka.
Lawmaker and eminent actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, BSMMU former Vice Chancellor Dr Kamrul Hasan, Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam, Senior Vice President Omar Faruque and Dhaka Union of Journalists President Abu Jafar Surya addressed the function with Swadesh Pratidin Editorial Board Chairman of Wakil Uddin in the chair.
Swadesh Pratidin Editor Rafiqul Islam Ratan gave welcome speech while Swadesh Global Media Chairman Majibur Rahman Chowdhury delivered vote of thanks.
Regarding Khaleda Zia's health problems, he further added that pain on her knee and waist is due to her prolonged health problems. The doctors are trying to give her the best treatment.
Raising questions over BNP leaders statement on Khaleda's release, the Minister said what contributions the BNP chief could make to the Mujib Year as she used to observe fake birthday by cutting cake on August 15, the day Bangabandhu and his family members were killed.
Urging media to play the role in shaping the minds especially of younger generations with positive and pro-active outlook, Hasan said, "The media has a big influence in this regard. I urge you to shape particularly the young minds to think positively for nation building."
Since media is considered to be the Fourth State he said, "I expect you to play your role in guiding society towards the right track (as well). The country will progress, if a better understanding between the government and the media exists."
He said Bangladesh is moving ahead indomitably to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"The country's mass media during the tenure of the Awami League government," the Minister said and added, "I'm working relentlessly for the betterment of the journalists after taking charge of the Ministry. Discipline has been established in the media sector through taking different steps."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Main accused Ratan confesses
Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
BNP doing bad-politics with Khaleda's medical treatment: Info Minister
Sayeed Khokon made AL central committee member
ACC okays chargesheet against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Rape incidents turned epidemic: Dr Kamal
Class-VII girl ‘gang-raped’ in Jashore
PM shocked at death of Oman's Sultan


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft