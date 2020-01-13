Sayeed Khokon made AL central committee member





Its chief Sheikh Hasina decided the move with the powers vested upon her in the party's national council last month, it said in a statement on Sunday.

After Hasina had dropped him from the race in the upcoming Dhaka city polls, Khokon said on Dec 30 that he had accepted the decision, calling the prime minister his guardian in the absence of his father late mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation Mohammad Hanif.

An aide to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hanif was the president of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League for long. He played a vital role in toppling the BNP government in 1996. He died while suffering from the wounds he got in the grenade attack targeting Hasina on Aug 21 in 2004.

But Khokon joined another party, PDP, during the 2007-08 emergency despite being the organising secretary of the Awami League unit his father had led.

After the city corporation was split, an election was held in 2015 and Annisul Huq was elected as Dhaka North mayor while Khokon in Dhaka South as the Awami League's candidates following Khokon's return to the party.

Khokon had sought the ruling party's nomination for reelection along with contenders such as Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Haji Mohammad Salim, among others.

Hasina chose Taposh for the election this time in a much predicted decision after Khokon's criticisms even inside the party for the dengue outbreak last year. Khokon had said at the time he had been passing a "tough time" in politics. -bdnews24.com





























